CAP-K administering new federal program to help Kern residents who are struggling with unpaid water bills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new program at the Community Action Partnership of Kern is set to help some people catch up on past due water service bills. The water bill relief is a new federal program administered through CAP-K in Kern County designed to help some people who are facing rising utility costs catch up on unpaid bills.

CAP-K says the program has been in the world for weeks now. Those who participate in CalWorks and CalFresh, and those whose income is 60 percent or less than the median state income of $33,719 per year are eligible to take part in the water relief program.

“It’s been ramping up the last few weeks and it is now in full roar and we’re excited to get this assistance out to people in our community who are facing what we all are; inflation, the high costs of utilities,” said CAP-K Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator James Burger. “We’re looking forward to helping those who struggle to pay those bills.”

CAP-K also offers a few other services, like utility bill assistance and a weatherization program that helps make energy costs more affordable. Every year, the nonprofit helps more than 1,000 local families with energy efficiency upgrades.

People interested in the water relief program can call 2-1-1 or contact CAP-K through their webpage. Eligibility for CAP-K utility bill relief programs is subject to residency and household income requirements. For more information, visit CAP-K online or call (661) 336-5236.