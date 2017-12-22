Car crash causes power outage in Southeast Bakersfield

1:05 AM, Dec 22, 2017
Pastore, Jeanne
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 650 PG&E customers in Southeast Bakersfield are without power after a car crash this morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Cottonwood Road, near East Planz Road. 

Power lines are down in the area. 

According to the PG&E website, power is expected to be restored around 3:45 a.m. 

We will continue to update you on this as soon as we get more information. 

Local News