Car crash causes power outage in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 650 PG&E customers in Southeast Bakersfield are without power after a car crash this morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Cottonwood Road, near East Planz Road.

Power lines are down in the area.

According to the PG&E website, power is expected to be restored around 3:45 a.m.

We will continue to update you on this as soon as we get more information.