Car goes off roadway at Hwy 58 near Broome Road in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eastbound traffic is backed up on Highway 58, just west of Broome Road in Tehachapi after a car went off the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.

A woman was driving a red Chevrolet Equinox when she went down an embankment around 2:20 p.m., CHP Mojave said.

She suffered minor injuries and was extricated from the wreckage by Kern County Fire crews, CHP said.

Lanes were shut down temporarily for the Medivac to land and have since reopened.

A 23ABC viewer sent in a photo of the traffic backed up along Highway 58 in the eastbound direction.

The identity of those involved has not been released. The cause of the collision has not been determined.

CHP said all lanes of traffic were reopened around 4:45 p.m.