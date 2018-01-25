CASA hosts Celebrations Kick-Off Party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CASA of Kern County is hosting their annual Celebrations Kick-Off Party Thursday night.

The Kick-Off Party allows guests the opportunity to reserve spots for their favorite CASA Celebration Party that will be held this year.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling their office at (661) 631-2272 or by visiting CASA's website.

The event benefits CASA which serves abused and abandoned children in Kern County. Thursday's event will be held at The Gardens at Monji on January 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.