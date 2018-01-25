CASA hosts Celebrations Kick-Off Party

Partly Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 39°
PHOTO: American General Media is teaming up with CASA of Kern County for AGM's 3rd Annual Toy Drive this Friday, December 2, at Chuy's parking lot off Rosedale Hwy from 6 a.m. to 6 pm. SOURCE: CASA of Kern County.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CASA of Kern County is hosting their annual Celebrations Kick-Off Party Thursday night.
The Kick-Off Party allows guests the opportunity to reserve spots for their favorite CASA Celebration Party that will be held this year.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling their office at (661) 631-2272 or by visiting CASA's website.
The event benefits CASA which serves abused and abandoned children in Kern County. Thursday's event will be held at The Gardens at Monji on January 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bakersfield was named as a top city where millennials are buying homes, according to a report on Thursday.
A documentary film about a former pro football player diagnosed with ALS and leaving behind a message for his unborn son is set to be…
CASA of Kern County is hosting their annual Celebrations Kick-Off Party Thursday night.
Bakersfield saw rain on Thursday, but exactly 19 years ago the city was blanketed with snow.