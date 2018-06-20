CDCR searching for offender who walked away from Bakersfield Reentry Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for a man they say walked away from their Bakersfield Reentry Program Tuesday.

CDCR says they began an emergency search for 20-year-old Deontrey Johnson around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday after they were notified that his electric monitoring device had been tampered with.

After failing to locate Johnson, CDCR says they quickly notified local law enforcement and agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to help in the search. By end of the day Tuesday, Johnson had not been located.

Johnson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds with black hair. CDCR says Johnson was received by the department on December 1, 2016, to serve a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He has been participating in the reentry program since March 2018 and was scheduled to be released December 2018.

The program allows for eligible offenders to serve no more of than the last 11 months of their sentence at reentry centers; providing them programs and tools to transition back to the community.

If you see Johnson or have knowledge of his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or call 911.