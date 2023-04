BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and to celebrate Wind Wolves Preserve is hosting a family friendly event both Saturday and Sunday.

The community is invited to enjoy the weekend and learning about the environment through several activities like their reptile presentation.

The Wind Wolves Preserve is right off the 166 freeway and is beautiful this time of year.

The celebration is free to attend and happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.