(KERO) — Tuesday is a celebration of one of America's oldest industries with National Farmers Day.

Oct. 12th is a perfect time to honor the hard-working farmers across the country and they deserve a rest as harvest season comes to an end.

Farmers provide food for our table and some of the clothes we wear.

To celebrate National Farmers Day, buy fruits and vegetables from a local farmers market. You can also visit a nearby farm for a fun fall activity and thank a farmer in person.