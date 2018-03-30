Ceremony honors Vietnam War veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Millions of men and women served our country during the Vietnam War, and some of them are from right here in Kern County.

A ceremony to thank them for their service is being held in central Bakersfield on Friday.

The Kern County Veterans Service Department is holding Welcome Home Veterans Day at 10 a.m. at their campus on Golden State Avenue.

The celebration will include a Garrison Flag provided by Kern County Fire, a presentation of the colors and music by the Highland Scots pipes and drums band.

There will also be speeches by Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Vietnam veterans.

The public is welcome to attend.