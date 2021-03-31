Cesar Chavez 'Day of Action' to be held at Delano's historic Forty Acres

DELANO, Calif. — Wednesday's "Day of Action" events featuring the first lady and our governor Gavin Newsom will be held at Delano's historic "Forty Acres" property.

The Forty Acres location holds a special significance, especially on Cesar Chavez Day.

In 1966, "The Forty Acres," which is located in Delano, became the headquarters for the United Farm Workers of America, or UFW, the first permanent agricultural labor union in the United States, according to the national park service.

It is located at 30168 Garces Highway.

At Forty Acres UFW first successfully bargained for and signed contracts protecting the rights of farmworkers in California and eventually across the U.S.

The site grew to include a gas station, health clinic, administrative buildings, offices, and utility area, hiring hall, boycott-organizing space, a day care center, and a retirement village for Filipino farm workers.

The UFW later relocated its national headquarters to a property in the Tehachapi mountains in 1971.

Forty Acres has since been designated as a national historic landmark and everything on the site has been preserved.