Champions Soccer League hosts ceremony parade for 1600 players

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Champions Soccer League hosted the annual season kick off ceremony parade Sunday in Southwest Bakersfield.

Every year teams showcase their new team roster members and unique jerseys for all of the community to see.

1600 youth and adults soccer teams competed for the best jersey and the winners took home trophies.

More than 3,000 people showed up to the Bakersfield Sports Village Complex to watch the kick off the season.

Soccer games took place throughout the day and the event was free for everyone who attended.