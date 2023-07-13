Chance to win Dodgers tickets for donating blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Dodgers are tied for first place going into the second half of the MLB season. So if you're looking for a way to get Dodger tickets this summer while also helping the community you're in luck.

The Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a summer social in-house blood drive beginning next Monday, July 17 going through Thursday, July 20.

Those that donate blood during that time have the chance to win an exciting Dodgers package for the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Reds on July 28. It includes four seats and a preferred parking pass.

For more information the Houchin Community Blood Bank website.