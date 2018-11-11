BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Check out these Veterans Day events happening across Kern County!

Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade

When: Monday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

American Legion Post 26 and the Veterans Organizations of Kern County are hosting a Veterans Day Parade through the streets of Bakersfield. The theme for this year's parade is "Ninety-Nine Years of Honoring Our Veterans." The parade will include color guards, bands, and a motorcade.

Kern Deputies Serve Vets

When: Monday, November 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: American Legion Hall Post 26 Banquet Hall (2020 H Street)

The Kern Law Enforcement Association (KLEA) and American Legion Post 26 will be serving veterans breakfast. The breakfast will be held on Monday, November 12 at the American Legion Hall Post 26 Banquet Hall located at 2020 H Street in Central Bakersfield. Veterans can eat for free, while non-military members are encouraged to donate $5.

Tehachapi Veterans Day

When: Monday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

Where: Marx Central Park

The City of Tehachapi will be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, November 12.

Saving Private Ryan Screening

When: Monday, November 12, Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: The Majestic Fox Theater

There will be a special screening on Saving Private Ryan on Monday, November 12. Military vehicles will be on display, and WWII era re-enactors will be available for photos. There is a suggested donation of $5. All profits will go to a veteran support group.

Cowboy Church Veteran Service

When: Sunday, November 11, service starts at 10 a.m.

Where: 5320 Peacock Park Lane

The Cowboy Church will be hosting a special veteran service with veteran Dan Williams delivering the sermon. The band will be getting ready at 9 a.m., and the service will run from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Bells of Peace: A National World War I Remembrance at the Kern County Museum

When: Sunday, November 11 at 10:45 a.m.

Where: Kern County Museum (3801 Chester Avenue)

The Kern County Museum will participate in the Bells of Peace, a national World War I remembrance to honor those who served in the Great War, by tolling the bell in the Beale Memorial Clock Tower. Admission is free.

Veterans Day BBQ Event

When: Sunday, November 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Camp Hamilton Veteran Memorial Park (34999 Lerdo Highway)

Camp Hamilton wil be offering a free meal and a chance to see the camp. The event starts at 2 p.m. and food will be served at 3 p.m. after the ceremony. There will also be raffles, games, and other activities.