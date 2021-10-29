Chief Anthony Galagaza is retiring after more than 30 years with the Bakersfield Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After more than 30 years with the Bakersfield Fire Department, it was announced Thursday that Chief Anthony Galagaza is retiring. That retirement will be effective on December 3rd.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the best in the business for 30 years. I will forever be a proud Bakersfield Firefighter. The people within the BFD Family are true professionals who place their heart and soul in this community,” Galagaza said. “They will continue to provide legendary customer service well into the future while under new leadership, because of their deep commitment to this city.”

“I thank Chief Galagaza for his incredible commitment and leadership during my time with the City of Bakersfield,” said City Manager Christian Clegg. “His experience and expertise leading the Bakersfield Fire Department has been invaluable and will be missed when he leaves. We thank him for his service to the Department and the City of Bakersfield and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Galagaza joined BFD back in 1990 as a reserve firefighter, then was promoted to fire captain in 2004, then battalion chief in 2013, and then fire chief in 2018.

Recruitment for the next fire chief is underway, and that appointment will be made by the city manager.

