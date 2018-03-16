Child hit by a vehicle near Union Ave. and 6th St., police say

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A child was hit by a vehicle near Union Avenue and 6th Street Friday afternoon, according to Bakersfield Police.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital.
The extent of the child's injuries are currently unknown.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates.
