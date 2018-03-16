Child hit by a vehicle near Union Ave. and 6th St., police say

Veronica Acosta
3:11 PM, Mar 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A child was hit by a vehicle near Union Avenue and 6th Street Friday afternoon, according to Bakersfield Police. 

The child was transported to a nearby hospital. 

The extent of the child's injuries are currently unknown. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates. 

 

