CHiPs for Kids sends thousands of local kids home with Christmas gifts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol has been collecting toys for their annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive for the past month, and Thursday was the big night where they were all given away.

Christmas came a few days early for 4,000 local kids in need.

Since Nov. 20, CHP officers and dozens of volunteers have been calling on community members to donate toys through several toy drop-off events around town. This year, more than 5,000 new, unwrapped toys were collected.

Robert Rodriguez with CHP said that number is higher than last year's because the need increases every year.

"You know, it's just really sad," Rodriguez said. "But again, we're here to help them, in any way that we can."

The event helped people like Sujey Naranjo and her son, Christopher.

"It means that we get to get something, you know?" Naranjo said. "Sometimes it's hard during the holidays to get something for my kid, and especially like being so young."

Naranjo went to the event to pick out a gift for her one-year-old son and herself. The young mother was able to take home a gift as well, and she said this Christmas will be extra special because of CHiPs for Kids.

Naranjo left with her arms full - a toy for Christopher, and a blanket for herself.

The event allowed thousands of kids, and also parents, to have a very special Christmas.