CHP: 17-year-old Lamont boy killed in single-car crash

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was killed and a passenger suffered major injuries in a single-car crash Tuesday night in Lamont after a car drove over a curb and crashed head-on into a wall and iron fence.

CHP said they received reports of a crash involving a 2014 Acura at about 9 p.m. at Hall Road, east of Myrtle Avenue in Lamont. The car was traveling at an unknown speed when it veered to the right, drove over a curb, and crashed into a block wall and iron fence, said CHP.

The 17-year-old driver was killed and the passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, according to CHP. Both people in the car didn't appear to be wearing seatbelts, said CHP.

CHP said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.