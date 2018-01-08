CHP car hit by truck that spun out, no injuries reported

8:30 AM, Jan 8, 2018
A California Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash Monday morning, after it was hit by a pickup truck that spun out. 

According to the CHP, an officer was investigating a scene in the area of Highway 178 near Union Avenue. 

Two pickup trucks reportedly spun out and went down an embankment. 

The CHP officer was at the scene when a third pickup truck spun out and hit the officer's vehicle. 

The officer was not in the vehicle at the time. 

The CHP says everyone is expected to be OK. 

