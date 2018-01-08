CHP car hit by truck that spun out, no injuries reported

Light Rain
A California Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash Monday morning, after it was hit by a pickup truck that spun out.
According to the CHP, an officer was investigating a scene in the area of Highway 178 near Union Avenue.
Two pickup trucks reportedly spun out and went down an embankment.
The CHP officer was at the scene when a third pickup truck spun out and hit the officer's vehicle.
The officer was not in the vehicle at the time.
The CHP says everyone is expected to be OK.
