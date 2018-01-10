CHP cracking down on 'Snow bunnies' in Frazier Park

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. - Mountain communities are left with plenty of snow after Monday's storm, meaning 'snow bunny' tourists are likely not far behind.

California Highway Patrol says they will be cracking down on visitors to make sure they are respectful to locals. Last winter, many residents were not happy with traffic and litter from the 'snow bunnies.'

CHP says a new county ordinance means they will tow any vehicle not in marked parking and on blacktop.

"What happens is people don't want to get stuck in the mud and snow so they leave part of their vehicle and one of their wheels on the blacktop," says Officer Rich Anthes. "Which narrows the roadway and creates congestion and it's dangerous. So those vehicles will be towed."

Another issue in years past has been trespassing.

"Anybody that goes over, under or through a fence is trespassing and that is going to be strictly enforced as well," said Anthes.

CHP recommends coming out to a parking area near the intersection of Mil Patrero Hwy and Cuddy Valley Rd, also known as the 'Y.'

"If they park in an orderly fashion then we welcome everyone," said Anthes. "Any place that you see there is parking available feel free, just make sure that you are all the way out the roadway."