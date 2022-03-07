CHP: Deadly crash reported on Hwy. 178, Elizabeth Norris Road

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website, one person was killed in a crash early Monday morning when their vehicle went down an embankment on Hwy. 178 and Elizabeth Norris Road in the Lake Isabella area.

The crash happened after 3:30 a.m., according to CHP. One lane is being shut down due to the crash and one-way traffic is now being controlled in the area, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.