CHP: Deadly head-on crash reported on Stockdale Highway, near Hwy. 43

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured after a head-on crash Friday morning on Stockdale Highway, west of the Hwy. 43 roundabout.

CHP responded to reports of the crash shortly before 2 a.m. CHP says an early investigation found an SUV drifted over the center line and hit a semi head-on. The driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a local hospital, said CHP.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was cooperating with CHP's investigation, said CHP.

The crash shutdown traffic between Hwy. 43 and I-5.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.