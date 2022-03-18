Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

CHP: Deadly head-on crash reported on Stockdale Highway, near Hwy. 43

The California Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured after a head-on crash Friday morning on Stockdale Highway, west of the Hwy. 43 roundabout.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:50:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured after a head-on crash Friday morning on Stockdale Highway, west of the Hwy. 43 roundabout.

CHP responded to reports of the crash shortly before 2 a.m. CHP says an early investigation found an SUV drifted over the center line and hit a semi head-on. The driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a local hospital, said CHP.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was cooperating with CHP's investigation, said CHP.

The crash shutdown traffic between Hwy. 43 and I-5.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!