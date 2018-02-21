CHP holding Age Well, Drive Safe education class in Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
7:23 AM, Feb 21, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is implementing the Age Well, Drive Safe program statewide to educate our state's senior drivers.

According to CHP, the number of senior drivers on our roadways is increasing. By 2020, they predict that there will be 4.9 million senior drivers in California, a number that is expected to go up to 6.9 million by 2040.

The class will include tips on how to tune up driving skills, rules of the road, understanding alternatives to driving and when it may be time to limit or stop driving.

Age Well, Drive Safe will be held at the Bakersfield CHP office located at 9855 Compagnoni Street at 9 a.m. 

