CHP investigating a deadly crash on I-5 just a few miles northwest of Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-5, just a few miles northwest of the Grapevine.
According to CHP, the accident happened just after 5 p.m.
A red SUV lost control, for unknown reasons, and crashed into the center divider on northbound I-5 near Sabodan Street. One person inside the vehicle passed away.
It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle, what caused the crash or how many cars were involved.
This story is developing and we will bring you more information as it comes into the 23ABC newsroom.
