CHP: Man dies in crash on Hwy. 99, Merced Ave.

(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man died in a crash Tuesday morning after being ejected from his van when it was hit on Hwy. 99, north of Merced Avenue.

CHP said officers received reports of a crash at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound Hwy. 99.

A man was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van and for an unknown reason was stopped in the No. 3 lane, said CHP. The driver of a 2016 Volvo 670 semi-trailer combination was unable to stop in time and crashed into the back of the van, according to CHP. The driver of the van was ejected for the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, said CHP.

The driver of the semi-trailer combination wasn't injured and cooperated with the investigation, said CHP. CHP said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.