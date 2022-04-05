CHP: Man dies in solo roll-over crash west of Bakersfield

(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old Bakersfield man was killed Monday morning after his vehicle overturned and crashed into a dry canal west of Bakersfield.

CHP said an initial investigation found that the man was driving his 2008 Saturn west on Bear Mountain Blvd, approaching Coles Levee Road, shortly before 10 a.m. He went through a stop sign and through the intersection traveling off the road and hit a dry dirt canal and the vehicle overturned, said CHP.

The man was taken to Kern Medical and was later declared dead, said CHP.

CHP said the crash is still under investigation.