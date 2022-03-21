CHP: Man killed after truck crashes into rock embankment on Hwy. 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night after his truck crashed into a rock embankment on Hwy. 178, east of Rancheria Road.

CHP said they received reports of the crash at about 8:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation found a driver of a Chevrolet 3500 truck was traveling west on Hwy. 178 and crossed into the eastbound lane of Hwy. 178 before crashing into the rock embankment, said CHP.

The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. A passenger was taken to Kern Medical with minor injuries, said CHP.

CHP said alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash. The crash closed Hwy. 178 for close to two hours, said CHP.

The crash is still under investigation.