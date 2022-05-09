CHP: Man runs red light, killed in Hwy. 46 crash

(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says a man was killed and a passenger injured Saturday on Hwy. 46 after he ran a red light at the Hwy. 33 intersection.

CHP said officers received reports of the crash shortly after 2 p.m.

CHP said a preliminary investigation found that an 88-year-old man from Oceano, Calif., driving a 2014 GMC east on Hwy. 46 within the intersection of Hwy. 33 for unknown reasons failed to stop for a red light and crashed into the side of a tanker trailer.

The driver of the GMC was declared dead at the scene and a passenger of the GMC was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, said CHP.

CHP said the crash is being investigated and alcohol or drugs to not appear to be factors in the crash.