Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

CHP: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 178

California Highway Patrol
23ABC News
California Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 09:25:01-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash with a SUV on Hwy. 178.

CHP said officers received reports of the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Hwy. 178 at Democrat Road.

An initial investigation found that a 64-year-old man riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Hwy. 178 for an unknown reason veered to the left, crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane, and crashed in the left side of a Ford Edge, said CHP.

CHP said the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. CHP said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!