CHP: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 178

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash with a SUV on Hwy. 178.

CHP said officers received reports of the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Hwy. 178 at Democrat Road.

An initial investigation found that a 64-year-old man riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Hwy. 178 for an unknown reason veered to the left, crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane, and crashed in the left side of a Ford Edge, said CHP.

CHP said the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. CHP said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.