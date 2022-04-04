CHP: Pedestrian killed in McFarland crash

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being hit by a GMC truck in McFarland.

CHP said a 29-year-old man was walking on Sherwood Avenue, west of Garzoli Avenue, outside of a crosswalk, walked into traffic shortly before 11 p.m., and was hit by a 2004 GMC Sierra. The 17-year-old driver initially left the scene of the crash before returning, said CHP.

CHP said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The use of drugs or alcohol is still under investigation, according to CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash should call CHP Bakersfield Area at 661-396-6600.