CHP reminds drivers to drive safely during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — April marks the start of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

California Highway Patrol is teaming up with other organizations to bring attention to issues on the road.

CHP wants you to know that distracted driving is a big issue on our roads.

Data shows that more than 3,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2019.

CHP also says distracted driving is a wide topic. Texting is a big issue while driving, but having pets and loud children in the car can also take a driver's attention away from the road.

CHP reminds everyone to drive safely this month.