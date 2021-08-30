CHP seeks suspect that fled after running red light, hitting KCSO deputy's SUV

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking a suspect who fled a collision Saturday in Bakersfield.

A Kern County Sheriff Deputy's SUV was struck by a 2004 Silverado truck that ran a red light at the intersection on Virginia and Niles streets, according to the CHP.

The truck also hit a traffic signal before overturning in a nearby parking lot, according to the CHP. The driver of the truck then fled, said the CHP.

The deputy suffered moderate injuries and sent to Kern Medical Center. A female passenger of the truck suffered moderate to major injuries and a male passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Kern Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.