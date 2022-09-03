CHP will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Eastern Kern County

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Sobriety / Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Rosamond Boulevard west of Eagle Way in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County. The checkpoint will be running from 7:00 pm until 1:00 am. Communities served by the Mojave Area of the California Highway Patrol include Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest, and Mojave.

The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers. The officers will be equipped with state of the art handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of the blood alcohol concentrations of drivers suspected of being under the influence.