CHP: Woman killed in single-car crash on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a woman was killed Saturday in a single-car crash after her car left the road on southbound Hwy. 99 near Merle Haggard Drive, hit a chain link fence, and crash into road construction equipment.

CHP said a preliminary investigation found that a 29-year-old woman from Fillmore, Calif., was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima south on Hwy. 99, north of Merle Haggard Drive, and for an unknown reason made an unsafe turning motion to the right causing the car to leave the road, travel down an embankment, hit a chain link fence, and crashed into a parked piece of road construction equipment.

CHP said the woman was declared dead at the scene.

It is undetermined if alcohol/drugs were a factor in the crash and the crash is still under investigation, said CHP.