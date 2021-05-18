CHP: Woman possibly under influence before SUV went into Kern River

The woman who was killed after her SUV ended up in the Kern River was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning reported a 35-year-old Bakersfield woman was also not wearing her seat belt prior to the deadly crash on Sunday.

The CHP says the woman was driving at a high rate of speed on Round Mountain Road in the area of China Grade Loop when the SUV went off the road at a curve.

The SUV hit an oil pump and a fence and eventually went airborne off a hillside, falling about 40-50 feet. The SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a rest, submerged upside down in the Kern River.

The vehicle was found the next day by oil field workers.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.