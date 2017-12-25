Christmas tree recycling in Bakersfield begins day after Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield is joining forces with Bakersfield College to recycle Christmas trees.

The tree recycling service will kick off on Dec. 26th and go through Jan. 12th.

Trees can be delivered to the southwest parking area of the campus at the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue.

Below are dates and time of when Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling.

