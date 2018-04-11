City Council expected to vote today on BPD body camera pilot program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield City Council is expected to vote today on a body camera pilot program for the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD is recommending the program after completing an assessment on body-worn cameras for field deployment. The program would last for 12-months and be tested on 14 police officers and two sergeants in the Special Enforcement Unit.

If approved today, the program would start in or around July. It would cost approximately $18,000 and be covered by the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD Police Chief Lyle Martin said previously that one of the concerns with implementing the body camera technology is finding ways to store and save all of the video.

According to BPD's administrative report, research shows the benefits of officers wearing body cameras outweigh any concerns.