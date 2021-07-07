City Councilmembers ask Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia to step down following DUI arrest

WASCO, Calif — Two Wasco City councilmembers have asked Mayor Alex Garcia to step down from his leadership role after he was arrested for DUI early this year.

Council member Tio Cortez spoke at Tuesday night's City Council Meeting asking for a discussion to be added to the next meeting about whether Garcia's arrest would be a distraction to city business.

"If he feels like he should step down from his leadership position as our appointed mayor while he handles personal business and to avoid distractions from important city business, I would take that as an act of good faith" said councilmember Cortez during the meeting.

Afterwards councilmember Vincent Martinez said that Garcia should step down from his current role as mayor, but not from the city council.

"Mr. Mayor I do believe at this time, due to the allegations against you, that you cannot serve as the face of this community. It is my recommendation that you step aside from your duties as mayor."

Garcia has not commented on the incident. The next Wasco city council meeting is currently scheduled for July 20th.