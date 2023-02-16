City expands mobile graffiti reporting to unincorporated metro Bakersfield

Bakersfield Mobile is a smartphone app that allows residents of Bakersfield to quickly access information about city offices and personnel, as well as contact the city for services. Now, the city is expanding access to one of those services, reporting graffiti to the city's Graffiti Abatement Team, to more local residents.

Before, the city could only respond to reports on Bakersfield Mobile of street graffiti within the city limits. Now, they are expanding to respond to service requests in the pockets of unincorporated county that are part of metro Bakersfield, as well as around the city's borders.

In those unincorporated areas, the team will only be responding to graffiti within the borders of the public street. Removing graffiti from private property will still be the responsibility of the property owner.

The Bakersfield Mobile app is free to download on both Apple and Android devices.