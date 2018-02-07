City expected to approve money for water treatment on Wednesday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
The city is expected to approve more than $260,000 to be used to help clean up local water resources on Wednesday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The city is expected to approve more than $260,000 to be used to help clean up local water sources after it was found to be contaminated with a chemical that could cause cancer.
Treatment infrastructures on some city-owned wells were installed in order to be in compliance with maximum containment levels for TCP 1,2,3.
Bakersfield and the California Water Service company agreed to a $23 million settlement with the Dow Chemical after the chemical was found in city wells.
A crash on southbound Highway 99 is almost clear.
City Council is working on implementing a shot-spotter pilot program that will be evaluated by a CSUB research team.
A report put out by the Kern County Department of Health Thursday shows Hall Ambulance's response times don't meet standards.
The city is expected to approve more than $260,000 to be used to help clean up local water sources after it was found to be contaminated with…