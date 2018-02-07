City expected to approve money for water treatment on Wednesday

Johana Restrepo
5:45 PM, Feb 6, 2018

The city is expected to approve more than $260,000 to be used to help clean up local water resources on Wednesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The city is expected to approve more than $260,000 to be used to help clean up local water sources after it was found to be contaminated with a chemical that could cause cancer.

Treatment infrastructures on some city-owned wells were installed in order to be in compliance with maximum containment levels for TCP 1,2,3.

Bakersfield and the California Water Service company agreed to a $23 million settlement with the Dow Chemical after the chemical was found in city wells.

