City is moving forward with the implementation of shotspotter technology in Bakersfield

The City is moving forward with the implementation of a shotspotter gunfire detection and location system in Bakersfield.
A grant has already been received and the project was approved in January, but today's decision was the final seal of approval.
The shotspotter pilot program is a two-year program funded through a grant from the Office of Emergency Services under the federal project Safe Neighborhoods Program.
CSUB's criminal justice department will be evaluating the pilot and its impact on gun violence.
