City is moving forward with the implementation of shotspotter technology in Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
11:13 PM, Feb 7, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City is moving forward with the implementation of a shotspotter gunfire detection and location system in Bakersfield.

A grant has already been received and the project was approved in January, but today's decision was the final seal of approval.

The shotspotter pilot program is a two-year program funded through a grant from the Office of Emergency Services under the federal project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

CSUB's criminal justice department will be evaluating the pilot and its impact on gun violence.

