City of Arvin unveils new electric bus

On Friday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m., the City of Arvin in collaboration with Arvin Transi, Proterra Bus and community members will hold a press conference to announce the award of a $2.29 million dollar grant by the Federal Transit Authority for the purchase of 3 electric buses and electric charging station infrastructure.

An electric bus will also be on site in Arvin for this event giving participants an opportunity to see the new technology up-close.

“We are excited about this opportunity!” Jeff Jones, Arvin’s Finance Director said. “The City is currently collaborating with Proterra, Calstart, and Clean Fuels Connection as we plan ahead for the transit fleet conversion.”

The grant is an impressive start as part of Arvin's Transit Asset Management Plan is to convert all of its buses to electric by 2025.