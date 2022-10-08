City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.

The City of Bakersfield’s Technology Services Department has completed a new flyover video of the project, in cooperation with the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The video is a narrated tour of the current progress along the Centennial Corridor, starting from the 99/Ming Ave. interchange, heading north along the 99, and finishing over the Truxtun off-ramp to the Westside Parkway.

The Centennial Corridor is expected to be ope to traffic by the middle of 2023.