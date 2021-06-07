Watch
City of Bakersfield holding special budget meeting on Monday

23ABC News
Bakersfield City Council meeting
Bakersfield City Council (FILE)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:05:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council set to hear from departments as they go over proposals for the next fiscal year.

The proposals would include more than 80 jobs within the city and increase the budget by nearly $55 million.

Among the departments presenting Monday include recreation and parks, public works, and the city attorney's office. City Manager Christian Clegg will also provide an overall update on the budget.

If approved the city's budget for the next fiscal year would be about $684 million.

