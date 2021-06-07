City of Bakersfield holding special budget meeting on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council set to hear from departments as they go over proposals for the next fiscal year.

The proposals would include more than 80 jobs within the city and increase the budget by nearly $55 million.

Among the departments presenting Monday include recreation and parks, public works, and the city attorney's office. City Manager Christian Clegg will also provide an overall update on the budget.

If approved the city's budget for the next fiscal year would be about $684 million.