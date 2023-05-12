Watch Now
City of Bakersfield seeks input on community housing needs

The Bakersfield Planning Division Office is taking public comments on the new housing element of the Bakersfield 2045 General Plan Update until May 17.
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 18:52:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced in a press release that they will be seeking public feedback on the new Housing Element of the 2045 General Plan Update.

Residents can review and offer comments on the plan at the city's Bakersfield 2045 website.

According to the city's press release, public comments will be accepted until May 17, 2023. Comments can be mailed to the Bakersfield Planning Division Office at 1715 Chester Avenue in Bakersfield, 93301, or by email to Bakersfield2045@BakersfieldCity.us.

Scan the QR codes below for direct links in either English or Spanish.

