City of Bakersfield seeks input on community housing needs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced in a press release that they will be seeking public feedback on the new Housing Element of the 2045 General Plan Update.

Residents can review and offer comments on the plan at the city's Bakersfield 2045 website.

According to the city's press release, public comments will be accepted until May 17, 2023. Comments can be mailed to the Bakersfield Planning Division Office at 1715 Chester Avenue in Bakersfield, 93301, or by email to Bakersfield2045@BakersfieldCity.us.

Scan the QR codes below for direct links in either English or Spanish.