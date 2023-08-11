City of Bakersfield to host 2nd City Job and Recruitment Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will soon be hosting its second City Job Fair. The fair will give job seekers the chance to learn about and apply for approximately 200 jobs available throughout the city.

There are full and part-time opportunities available in a number of city departments, including Public Works, Technology Services, Police and Fire, Community Development, Recreation and Parks, and more. City benefits include vacation and holidays, medical and retirement, and even tuition reimbursement.

The city's first job fair was held last year at the Bakersfield Community House on R Street. Turnout for that event was enthusiastic, drawing around 500 interested candidates.

"Last year's event was so popular we decided to move it to a larger venue to accommodate all the job seekers," said Christi Tenter, human resources director for the City of Bakersfield.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to discuss current city employees about their duties and qualifications. The City of Bakersfield Job Fair will take place from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm on August 17 at the Mechanics Bank Arena located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue in Central Bakersfield.