MCFARLAND, Calif (KERO) — The City of McFarland has announced that it won't open its pool this summer.

The City's Recreation and Park District says the pool bowed up in several places and that it is unsafe to use in it's current condition.

They got quotes to make the repairs necessary, but it would not be complete until at least next month.

McFarland also applied for $6.6 million dollar grant to build a new aquatics center, but they won't find out whether or not it got the grant until next year.