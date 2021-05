SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Shafter will be taking over the prison that was previously operated by the state.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had been running the prison but stopped operating out of it last October. The City of Shafter will now have total control of the facility but will pay $120,000 a year to maintain it.

The city has not yet announced what it will do with the vacant building.