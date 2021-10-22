City of Tehachapi is bringing back their holiday decorating contest

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi and the Loop Newspaper join together to announce the second annual Holiday Decorating Contest for residential and business entries.

Get ready to bring your A game, because this year’s contest has been expanded from nine winners to twelve.

Last year, more than 100 residential and businesses entered the contest to show their holiday cheer. A list of addresses will be provided so families can drive by and enjoy the decorations.

Many entries come from the Golden Hills area so for this year it’ll be broken into three categories.

East Golden Hills, West Golden Hills and Oak Knolls will each have a winner in addition to one winner from Stallion Springs and one winner from Bear Valley Springs, one business from the unincorporated area will also be chosen.

There will be five residential winners in the City of Tehachapi, one representing each council district, and one business winner in the city limits.

The judging will take place December 14-16. To enter the contest (all communities), register with the City of Tehachapi by emailing or calling Key Budge in Community Engagement.

Deadline to enter will be Monday, Dec. 13 at noon. Please provide your name, address, email, and phone number to media@tehachapicityhall.com or (661) 822-2200 x 119.