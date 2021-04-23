City of Tehachapi offers multiple Earth Day events

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — Today is Earth Day but Tehachapi didn't wait until Thursday to celebrate.

Check this out, the city of Tehachapi partnered with local groups who wanted to hold clean-ups.

The city of Tehachapi Tehachapi’s Earth Day

On Monday there were two clean-up events with the Guardians of the Earth volunteer group along Tehachapi Boulevard. They filled an 8 by 10-foot utility trailer with trash.

Thursday, Miramar International Reality and the Tehachapi Salvation Army cleaned up other areas on Tehachapi Boulevard.

Friday, there will be another clean up from 10 a.m. to noon with the volunteer group Hashtag Love Tehachapi.

It will be next to Love's truck stop on Tehachapi Boulevard and Monolith Street.