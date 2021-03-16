Menu

City of Wasco approves Veteran Salute Banner Program

Program aims to honor, recognize Wasco's Veterans
Darron Cummings/ASSOCIATED PRESS
American flags fly next to veterans' graves at the Crown Hill National Cemetery in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
APTOPIX Memorial Day
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:05:19-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco City Council is moving forward with a project to salute local veterans and active-duty military.

The city council approved its Veteran Salute Banner Program to honor those who have served our country. Banners showcasing veterans and military members will be hung from lamp posts along city streets.

According to the City of Wasco website: "The program aims to honor and recognize Wasco's Veterans with a banner which will be displayed on light posts throughout Downtown 7th Street. Each banner will include a double-sided color image of the Veteran including name, rank, and branch of service. The cost of each banner is $80.00."

Eligibility requirements include: "the honoree must be a veteran of the United States Armed Forces or currently serving in the Armed Forces. They must be a current or past resident of Wasco. A veteran's discharge from military service must be honorable. The veteran must provide a copy of their DD 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty with redacted Social Security Number. Active Duty service members must provide a copy of their respective service's proof of service documentation."

The patriotic display will be visible from July 4th to Veterans Day.

If you want to recommend someone or need more information, visit the city's website or contact the assistant to the city manager at 758-7214.

