Closure scheduled for northbound shoulder on Highway 43 between Merced and Jack Avenues

5:53 PM, Jan 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The northbound Highway 43 shoulder between Merced and Jack Avenues is scheduled to be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced the road closure as part of a 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between the Tulare- Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

